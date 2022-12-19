 Twitter users vote for Musk to step down as boss - Mobile World Live
Home

Twitter users vote for Musk to step down as boss

19 DEC 2022

Elon Musk could be set to step down as the head of Twitter and appoint a CEO in his place, after users voted in favour of the move in a poll launched by the billionaire.

Musk, who completed a $44 billion takeover of the social media company in October, has led from the front by taking control of day-to-day operations and fired a host of senior staff, including the former CEO Parag Agrawal.

In a poll posted by Musk yesterday (18 December) he asked if he should step down as the head of Twitter, adding he would “abide by the results of this poll”.

With the poll now closed, the final results showed 57.5 per cent of a total 17.5 million respondents had voted in favour of Musk stepping down.

At the time of writing, Musk is yet to comment but he did earlier reply to one user stating there was currently “no successor”.

It is therefore unclear who would be in the frame should Musk follow through on and abide by the users’ wishes.

In November, he rejected advances from former T-Mobile US boss John Legere to take on the running of Twitter, stating the company needed someone who could ensure the technology behind it can evolve rapidly.

During an exchange with the former telecoms head honcho, Musk said he felt Twitter required a technologist because it was at its core a software and servers company.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has instigated a mass cull of staff and introduced a premium Twitter Blue service, among a number of other shake-ups.





Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>



