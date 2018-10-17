English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Transport chief warns autonomous cars could worsen traffic

17 OCT 2018

INTERVIEW: Autonomous vehicle technology will deliver little more than jamming roads with driverless, electric cars unless city authorities take action to ensure technology solves real world problems, the general manager of the LA Department of Transportation (LADOT) cautioned.

Seleta Reynolds (pictured) told Mobile World Live city authorities require a “different posture” to ensure smart city deployments improve the lives of citizens and deliver a “street that’s safe for everybody”.

She explained traffic forecasting models show autonomous vehicles “actually make things much, much worse”, a factor she explained highlights failings in the “people and the policy” rather than “the computers and the technology”.

This offers an opportunity for cities to “make sure that we move things in the right direction,” she said.

In the short-term, this will involve local governments adapting to “think more like a product company”, behaving in the way an activist investor would to ensure new products and services “that are enabled by mobile technology go to neighbourhoods in the city that might not ordinarily receive them”.

LADOT developed its own APIs and other code in a bid to tap into “an explosion of app-enabled mobility services from private companies”, Reynolds explained. However, she emphasised collaboration between local authorities, businesses and academia is key to effectively using mobile technology to “make people’s lives better”.

Click here to find out what other steps LADOT is taking around mobile technology and preparations for 5G.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Interview: ABI Research

Charter aims to take 5G tests to 32GHz

Interest in 5G for home internet use grows in Australia
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association