 Telus leaves Huawei hanging with Samsung 5G deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telus leaves Huawei hanging with Samsung 5G deal

19 JUN 2020

Canadian operator Telus selected Samsung as a network infrastructure partner for its 5G rollout, adding to recent agreements with Ericsson and Nokia, with long-term partner Huawei conspicuously absent from its plans.

In a statement, Telus said it was deploying its first wave of 5G in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and parts of Toronto, with Samsung added as a partner for the build.

Telus aims to expand its 5G offering to 26 markets across Canada throughout the remainder of the year.

Ericsson and Nokia were handed 5G contracts earlier this month.

The move to now include Samsung into its 5G plans represents another blow to Huawei’s ambitions in Canada, where the government is conducting a security assessment on the Chinese vendor.

Telus CFO Doug French reportedly said in February Huawei would be part of its 5G plans, but its recent moves suggest differently.

Samsung stated said the deal expands its 5G pool further, as it secured four new 5G contracts in the last seven months with operators in Canada, the US and New Zealand.

“We are excited to have earned Telus’ trust to roll out next-generation 5G services together, leveraging our successful experiences in commercialising 5G across multiple leading markets,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, president and head of Networks Business at Samsung.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

UK looks to Huawei rivals for 5G tech

Huawei suffers Canada double blow

Samsung to boost memory chip output in Korea
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association