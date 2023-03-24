Telia CFO heads for exit

Telia announced EVP and CFO Per Christian Morland (pictured) resigned and will depart in mid-2023, ending an eight-year stint at the company.

The Sweden-based operator stated Morland will seek other opportunities in Norway and it will commence the hiring process for his successor immediately.

Morland joined Telia in 2015 as strategic financial adviser for Europe, where he took charge of the development of business strategies and performance of the company’s European units.

He was appointed as CFO for Telia Norway in the same year and was named as group CFO in August 2020.

CEO Allison Kirkby described Morland as instrumental to Telia’s transformation over the years, stating the CFO played a key role “in shaping our strategy and returning Telia to growth”, ading his contributions will leave the company in a stronger position.

Prior to Telia, Morland held CFO roles at Telenor and Malaysia-based operator Digi.

“Telia is today stronger and more resilient, and I know that the company will continue to transform and develop to even better serve our customers”, Morland stated.

The news came a month after Telia announced the resignation of Dan Stromberg, SVP for its Lithuanian, Estonian and Danish units, who will also depart in mid-2023.

Earlier this year, Telia reorganised its executive make-up, which will involve the departure of SVP, chief external affairs and trust officer Rachel Samren.