Telia veteran boss of 43 years to retire

Telia announced the retirement of the head of its Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) business Dan Stromberg (pictured) effective from mid-2023, ending a 43 year stretch at the company.

Stromgberg is SVP and also the CEO of Lithuania: Telia stated he will leave the latter role at the end of February, but stay on as head of LED and member of the group executive management team until his retirement later on in the year.

Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, who has held various senior leadership positions since joining Telia in 2015, will replace Stromberg as the CEO in Lithuania.

A successor for the head of LED and a new member of the group executive management team will be announced in due course.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Stromberg has held several positions at at Telia, including SVP of adapted solutions, CEO of its Latvian business and the CEO of Telia Broadband Denmark.

At the beginning of the year, Telia also announced a shake-up to its management team, creating a role covering communication, branding and sustainability efforts, helmed by former Ericsson executive Ola Rembe. The company’s SVP, chief external affairs and trust officer Rachel Samren departed as a result.