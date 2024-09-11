Australia operator Telstra lined up another renewable power deal, signing a contract to purchase half of the electricity generated by the 260MW Glenellen Solar Farm in New South Wales.

Once the project is complete, it will supply Telstra with about 210GWh (Gigawatt hours) per year.

Kim Krogh Andersen, Telstra’s product and technology group executive, said the new contract boosts the total value of its renewable energy generation projects to more than AUD1.4 billion ($843.3 million).

The operator has lined up seven power purchase deals.

The solar farm, which is under construction, is owned by Global Power Generation Australia, the local subsidiary of Global Power Generation.

Last December, it forged an AUD130 million agreement with Global Power Generation to purchase 153GWh of solar power a year.

Telstra in June raised its direct and indirect (Scope 1 and 2) greenhouse gas emissions reduction target from 50 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030, with an increased focus on decarbonisation projects that will reduce Telstra’s overall footprint.