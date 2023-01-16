 Telia shuffles executive functions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia shuffles executive functions

16 JAN 2023

Telia reorganised its executive make-up with the creation of a role covering communication, branding and sustainability efforts, a move which involves the departure of current SVP, chief external affairs and trust officer Rachel Samren.

In an announcement, Telia said the newly-created role will be helmed by Ola Rembe, consulting partner at Kekst CNC, effective in March.

Rembe has a line-up of various senior positions under his name, including VP of brand and communications at Ericsson.

Samren joined the operator in 2020: CEO Allison Kirkby hailed her role in Telia, stating she played a crucial role in the company’s progress.

Prior to her stint at Telia, Samren held positions including EVP and chief external affairs officer at Millicom Systems, and deputy chairman of non-government organisation Reach for Change.

Rembe’s remit will be to solidify Telia’s product portfolio including networks and services alongside “leading our contribution to a climate-neutral future”, added Kirkby.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Telia cuts outlook on energy costs

Telia insists 5G energy benefits outweigh negatives

Nokia y Telia Finlandia introducen la 5G autónoma en el FWA
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association