Telia shuffles executive functions

Telia reorganised its executive make-up with the creation of a role covering communication, branding and sustainability efforts, a move which involves the departure of current SVP, chief external affairs and trust officer Rachel Samren.

In an announcement, Telia said the newly-created role will be helmed by Ola Rembe, consulting partner at Kekst CNC, effective in March.

Rembe has a line-up of various senior positions under his name, including VP of brand and communications at Ericsson.

Samren joined the operator in 2020: CEO Allison Kirkby hailed her role in Telia, stating she played a crucial role in the company’s progress.

Prior to her stint at Telia, Samren held positions including EVP and chief external affairs officer at Millicom Systems, and deputy chairman of non-government organisation Reach for Change.

Rembe’s remit will be to solidify Telia’s product portfolio including networks and services alongside “leading our contribution to a climate-neutral future”, added Kirkby.