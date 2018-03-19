English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telenor Health CEO sees mobile as just the tonic

19 MAR 2018

INTERVIEW: Sajid Rahman, CEO of Telenor Health (pictured), believes recent scientific and technological advances coupled with expanded mobile access will transform healthcare services in developing markets, as it gears up for launch beyond an initial service in Bangladesh.

“We are often told we’re living in one of the most exciting times in history. This is because there is not only a lot of significant scientific developments in each discipline, but there is a lot of cross-discipline development happening, building on each other,” he told Mobile World Live.

Rahman explained many of the seemingly futurist concepts are actually being implemented today, giving the example of how artificial intelligence (AI) can improve outcomes for patients.

“If a doctor uses his own judgement, in many cases he or she is right 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the time, but if they use AI as a support, their accuracy rate goes up to 95 per cent or 99 per cent.”

Tonic
Telenor Health, a subsidiary of European and Asian operator group Telenor, is tapping the power of the mobile phone to expand access to healthcare. In 2015 it launched Tonic, a test case mobile healthcare platform, in Bangladesh: today it is used by 5 million customers.

“We have 5 billion people connected to mobile phones, but not all of them have access to basic human needs, such as healthcare, financial services or even clean water. If we carry such a power tool in our pocket, can’t we use that tool to solve some of the largest problems in the world?” he asked.

Rahman believes because there’s such a huge need for the Tonic service it can grow to hundreds of millions of users worldwide. The company plans to expand to other markets in Asia and Africa and is using the launch in Bangladesh to write the play book to figure out what works and doesn’t.

Click here for the full interview.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple CEO reveals vision for future internet, AI worlds

Samsung acquires Korean AI start-up

PwC claims human fears impede self-driving progress
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association