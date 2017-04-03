English
Home

Telefonica seeks strong, open IoT ecosystem

03 APR 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Operator Telefonica wants to become a data company and is working with stakeholders including platform enablers and device makers to create a strong open IoT ecosystem, its chief IoT officer Vicente Boza (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

Creating this ecosystem is one of several challenges Boza sees around IoT, the second being the importance of interoperability: “We can’t create silos for different technologies or for different customers, domains or sectors,” he said.

Other challenges include making IoT scaleable and standardised, being able to get value out of data mining and the issue of security and privacy.

He also said “massification is going to be key” for IoT and spoke about how technologies including low power wide area (LPWA) networks will help achieve this.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

