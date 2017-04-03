Telefonica seeks strong, open IoT ecosystem

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Operator Telefonica wants to become a data company and is working with stakeholders including platform enablers and device makers to create a strong open IoT ecosystem, its chief IoT officer Vicente Boza (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

Creating this ecosystem is one of several challenges Boza sees around IoT, the second being the importance of interoperability: “We can’t create silos for different technologies or for different customers, domains or sectors,” he said.

Other challenges include making IoT scaleable and standardised, being able to get value out of data mining and the issue of security and privacy.

He also said “massification is going to be key” for IoT and spoke about how technologies including low power wide area (LPWA) networks will help achieve this.

