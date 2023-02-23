 Telefonica chief lauds progress in challenging times - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica chief lauds progress in challenging times

23 FEB 2023

Telefonica reported growth in all of its markets during 2022, as chairman and CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (pictured) praised the operator group’s ability to deliver its objectives in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

In its Q4 and annual results statement, Alvarez-Pallete voiced satisfaction at transformative efforts at the business and backed Telefonica to continue on its growth trajectory.

He added in 2023 Telefonica will continue to “prioritise investment in connectivity projects” noting “responding to the new demands of the digital era is not an option; it is the choice”.

Net profit was €525 million in Q4, which compares with a loss of €1.2 billion in Q4 2021, though the latter figure was heavily impacted by one-off items.

Revenue was €10.2 billion, up 5.4 per cent.

Across the whole year, revenue was €40 billion, up 1.8 per cent. Net profit of €2 billion was down 73.4 per cent, though the 2021 figure was inflated by exceptional items.

“In a very challenging year, we demonstrated our resilience and ability to mitigate adverse macro developments,” Alvarez-Pallete said. “We executed our strategy to build a stronger, futureproof Telefonica and focused our investments on next-generation networks, while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation framework.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom counters upheaval to hit targets

Ooredoo Myanmar loss narrows

Las operadoras europeas se alían en tecnología publicitaria
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association