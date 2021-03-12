TelcoDR scoops up huge public cloud space at MWC - Mobile World Live

Public cloud ‘evangelist’ Danielle Royston has come good on her promise this week to benefit from Ericsson’s withdrawal from MWC Barcelona 2021, signing up to secure 6,000 m2 of floorspace under the name of her own consultancy TelcoDR.

Earlier this week Royston posted on LinkedIn that she would be “happy to take over Ericsson’s stand space in Hall 2.” MWC organiser the GSMA this morning announced that TelcoDR “will create a stand exclusively focused on ways to leverage the public cloud in telecom.”

It will be one of the largest exhibitor spaces at the show.

A statement from the GSMA noted “TelcoDR will create a showcase for the most exciting cloud innovators in the telecommunications sector who will demonstrate the cloud transformation opportunity for the industry.”

In a series of tweets earlier this week, Royston called out Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure as major players who could join its exhibitor space.

Public cloud software startups Totogi, DigitalRoute and Circles.Life, among others, were also cited as potential partners.

Royston is on a mission to convince operators that they should move as much of their IT environment as possible to the public cloud; a shift at odds with the traditional model backed by Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei.

“Public cloud is crucial to the future of telecommunications and will enable operators to transform their networks, IT workloads and processes to create massive efficiencies, innovate and become much more profitable,” Royston was quoted as stating in the GSMA announcement.

Prior to setting up her public cloud consultancy, Royston was CEO of Optiva, where she claimed to have turned the company into a leader in cloud-native BSS/OSS on the public cloud. She quit in May 2020 following a clash over pay.

TelcoDR’s MWC deal caps off a week of headlines for the GSMA. The industry association Monday announced its health and safety plan. Within 48 hours Ericsson and Nokia had announced their withdrawal from the onsite element of the show, but Royston’s bullish move is evidence there is appetite elsewhere for the physical event to go ahead.

“Following an extremely successful MWC Shanghai event in February, it is time to reconvene the global mobile ecosystem, safely in-person in Barcelona, and virtually for those unable to attend in person,” noted John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “There is a real appetite in the industry to connect people, industry and society, and TelcoDR’s commitment to MWC Barcelona 2021 is proof of that.”