GSMA respects Ericsson MWC21 withdrawal - Mobile World Live

Home

GSMA respects Ericsson MWC21 withdrawal

09 MAR 2021

The GSMA expressed respect for a decision by Ericsson not to participate on-site at MWC Barcelona, pointing to the development of its virtual platform to support those unable to attend and again highlighting a range of strict health and safety measures being put in place to protect participants.

“We appreciate that it will not be possible for everyone to attend MWC Barcelona 2021,” the association stated today (9 March). “This is why we have developed an industry-leading virtual event platform that will ensure everyone can enjoy the unique MWC experience. The in-person and virtual options are provided so that all friends of MWC Barcelona can attend and participate in a way that works for them.”

The GSMA added it looked forward to welcoming the vendor back to Barcelona for future editions of its flagship event.

Its comments came after Ericsson announced it would not be participating in this year’s edition of MWC, citing “continuing impacts” from Covid-19 (coronavirus).

In a statement, the Swedish network vendor said: “The decision, whilst regrettable, reflects our precautionary approach to managing the pandemic from a people and travel perspective whilst vaccination programmes are rolled out globally. We look forward to the opportunity to rejoin future events and continue to work closely with the GSMA and industry partners.”

Ericsson’s decision came just hours after the GSMA outlined its health and safety plans for MWC21 Barcelona.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

