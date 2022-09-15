 Samsung pumps trillions into green initiatives - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung pumps trillions into green initiatives

15 SEP 2022
Samsung

Samsung Electronics refreshed its environmental strategy, earmarking more than KRW7 trillion ($5 billion) for green initiatives by 2030, targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and joining RE100, a global renewable energy initiative.

The company stated the investment will go to researching new technologies to develop energy-efficient products, increase water reuse and foster carbon capture techniques.

Samsung set the goal of achieving net-zero emissions for all operations in the Device eXperience (DX) Division, covering consumer electronics businesses, by 2030.

Han Jong-Hee, vice chair and CEO, said “Samsung is responding to the threats of climate change with a comprehensive plan that includes reducing emissions, new sustainability practices, and the development of innovative technologies and products that are better for our planet.”

By reaching its direct and indirect carbon emissions goals, Samsung expects to reduce the equivalent of about 17 million tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions, based on 2021 figures.

Samsung plans to invest in treatment facilities which reduce carbon emissions and will also develop technologies to reduce process gases, a by-product of chipmaking, and install treatment facilities on its semiconductor production lines by 2030.

It plans to employ renewable energy at non-domestic sites within five years as part of its goal to join RE100.

Samsung explained the strategy builds on its existing climate efforts, “significantly expanding the scope of its programmes and investments”.

It previously targeted using 100 per cent renewable energy sources at its sites in the US, Europe and China by 2020.

In the consumer electronics sector, Samsung aims to develop ultra-low power memory chips for mobile devices and data centres by 2025.

It is also shifting to a circular economy to reduce waste across entire product lifecycles, from sourcing raw materials to recycling and disposal.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank Corp widens net-zero pledge

Samsung lines up private 5G deals

Samsung starts work on $15B research facility
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association