 Reliance pulled out of the red by investment run - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Reliance pulled out of the red by investment run

19 JUN 2020

Reliance Industries declared itself debt-free after ten international investors committed to buying nearly 25 per cent of digital subsidiary Jio Platforms for a total of $15.2 billion.

In a statement, Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani (pictured) said: “I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free before our original schedule of 31 March 2021.”

He said the investments in Jio Platforms combined with a recent rights issue totalling INR53.1 billion ($697.1 million) raised INR1.7 trillion in less than two months. The company’s net-debt on 31 March was INR1.6 trillion.

Yesterday (18 June), the Indian conglomerate lined up another massive investment from Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which took the total stake sold to 24.71 per cent.

Ambani added the company was “overwhelmed by the phenomenal interest of the global financial investor community” in Jio Platforms.

“As our fundraising milestone from financial investors is achieved, we sincerely thank the marquee group of financial partners and warmly welcome them into Jio Platforms”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Saudi fund swells backing for Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms funding reaches $13.7B

Second UAE investor backs Jio Platforms
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association