 Reliance Industries slams BT takeover rumours - Mobile World Live
Reliance Industries slams BT takeover rumours

29 NOV 2021

Reliance Industries strenuously denied media reports linking it with a potential takeover bid for UK-headquartered BT Group, with the India-based conglomerate slating the claims as speculative and baseless.

In a statement, the company outright rejected a news story first published in The Economic Times which claimed various options were under consideration including the purchase of a controlling share or the formation of a joint venture with BT fibre infrastructure arm Openreach.

Reliance Industries added it wished to “categorically deny any intent to bid” for BT.

“We expect greater diligence and verification of facts before publishing such articles.”

Speculation on a move for BT from the conglomorate followed reports the UK incumbent had shored up its defences against a potential takeover bid from shareholder Altice UK, a company owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi whose business interests also include French operator SFR.

Drahi publicly backed BT’s strategy at the time, stating the company provided a “sound environment for substantial long-term investment”. At no point has the executive or Altice UK indicated a full takeover attempt is forthcoming.

European push
The debunked report of a potential move by Reliance Industries was the latest linking the company, the parent of Indian operator Reliance Jio owner Jio Platforms, with a major move in the European telecoms sector.

Earlier this year the conglomerate was apparently interested in a bid for T-Mobile Netherlands before Deutsche Telekom and Tele2 Group agreed to sell the Dutch operator to a consortium of investors.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

