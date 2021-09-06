 Reliance Industries set to move on T-Mobile - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Reliance Industries set to move on T-Mobile

06 SEP 2021

Reliance Industries appeared to move forward with an interest in acquiring a controlling stake in Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile Netherlands, with the Indian conglomerate reportedly set to make a $5.7 billion non-binding offer.

Two sources told Hindustan Times Reliance Industries will make its offer within a month and had begun shortlisting lenders to help fund the deal, with several top banks setting-up a syndicate to partner with the Indian company.

News of Reliance Industries’ interest in T-Mobile emerged last month, with Bloomberg reporting it was evaluating the opportunity after rumours Deutsche Telekom had decided to put the unit up for sale for between $4 billion and $5 billion.

Deutsche Telekom owns a 75 per cent stake in T-Mobile, but there has been long-running speculation it would be interested in offloading the stake which ramped earlier this year, when it was reported a sales process had commenced and offers were being invited from interested parties.

Hindustan Times’ sources said Reliance Industries had been evaluating the deal for more than three months “and discussions have progressed substantially since then”.

Notably, the $5.7 billion valuation could prove considerably higher than the low end of $4 billion Deutsche Telekom sought for the Dutch unit.

Indeed, the move would give Reliance Industries, which owns a controlling stake in Jio Platforms, a considerable foothold in Europe.

Tele2 Group owns the remaining 25 per cent stake in T-Mobile and CEO Kjell Johnsen has also indicated it would be willing to sell its share.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Reliance Industries eyes T-Mobile Netherlands move

Jio prepares massive value smartphone move

Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio make separate tower moves
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association