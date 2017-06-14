English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Orange exec hits back at EU 5G criticism

14 JUN 2017

LIVE FROM 5G WORLD 2017, LONDON: Orange director of technical strategy, Yves Bellego (pictured), dismissed suggestions Europe is lagging behind Asia in the race towards 5G, but warned the target of launching the technology in at least one city of every member state by 2020 was “ambitious”.

Bellego said it was “false” to imply Asia was leading Europe because both continents are working towards showcasing 5G in 2020, at the Tokyo Olympic Games and Europe’s Euro 2020 soccer tournament respectively.

In a presentation at 5G World 2017, here, he said anything Asia was planning to launch before 2020 should be considered “pre-5G”.

The Orange executive’s comments follow criticism by industry bodies and vendor Nokia on Europe’s 5G future prospects, with calls for sweeping changes at regulatory level.

While Bellego declined to comment on whether North America had now stolen a march in 5G, he did suggest Europe had wider ambitions for the technology.

“The goal in Europe is to address all use cases for 5G,” he said, adding: “We have seen in the US the focus for 5G is being put on using the network for fixed wireless access and in Asia for enhanced mobile broadband. In Europe, the target is all use cases, from connected car, connected home and so on.”

He said this placed an additional “complexity burden” on planning, and there was now a need to put a plan in place for addressing all the use cases.

Bellego also urged verticals looking to use 5G not to wait for the technology to commercially launch.

“As soon as we get the 5G capabilities they should have their own plans and projects in place and ready to action.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Use cases crucial for 5G, Telenor Norway CEO warns

DT calls for radical changes to meet 5G challenge

Ericsson tips LTE for wireless dominance from 2018

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association