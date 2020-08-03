 Ofcom presses ahead with 5G auction plans - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ofcom presses ahead with 5G auction plans

03 AUG 2020

UK regulator Ofcom announced plans to hold a 5G auction in January 2021, rejecting calls from some operators which had lobbied for an allocation process rather than a traditional sale.

In a statement, Ofcom stated the auction would cover the sale of 80MHz in the 700MHz band and 120MHz of spectrum in the 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz band.

The UK regulator said the net result would be a nearly 20 per cent increase in mobile capacity following the auction, which was delayed by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Ofcom’s move will likely draw criticism from the country’s operators, with both Vodafone UK and O2 UK calling for a different approach to divvying up frequencies in light of recent challenges.

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery told Financial Times it wanted Ofcom to abandon the auction, and instead distribute spectrum to the four major operators in the nation for a reserve price of around £1.2 billion.

He argued this would be best approach, given the costs it faces to comply with a government order to replace Huawei kit in its networks by 2027.

In May, O2 UK threatened a legal challenge to the rules of the auction, stating it wanted the regulator to harmonise the lots of spectrum into contiguous blocks rather than selling them as fragmented slices.

Ofcom addressed the operators’ concerns in its statement, arguing auctions rather than an administrative process was the best way to meet the high demand for airwaves.

“Having examined this suggestion, we do not believe it would meet our duty to secure optimal use of the UK’s spectrum”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Vodafone UK seeks 5G auction shift after Huawei ban

France revives 5G auction plan

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association