 Nvidia, Arm deal faces in-depth EC scrutiny - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nvidia, Arm deal faces in-depth EC scrutiny

28 OCT 2021

The European Commission (EC) raised concerns a big money Nvidia deal to acquire chip design company Arm could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry, as it opened a detailed investigation into the acquisition.

In a statement the EC noted it was worried Nvidia could ultimately restrict access to Arm’s technology by rival chipmakers.

The $40 billion deal was announced more than a year ago, but has since faced regulatory scrutiny in a number of markets as companies including Google and Microsoft have reportedly urged authorities to scuttle the move.

EC competition regulators already took a preliminary look at the deal and Nvidia offered concessions earlier this month.

The authority noted Nvidia’s promises were “insufficient to clearly dismiss its serious doubts as to the effect of the transaction”.

EC EVP for competition Margrethe Vestager (pictured) said while Arm and Nvidia don’t directly compete, the former’s intellectual property (IP) was important for the chipmaker’s rivals across processors for data centres, the automotive industry and IoT.

“Our analysis shows that the acquisition of Arm by Nvidia could lead to restricted or degraded access to Arm’s IP, with distortive effects in many markets where semiconductors are used.”

The EC’s “investigation aims to ensure that companies active in Europe continue having effective access to the technology that is necessary to produce state-of-the-art semiconductor products at competitive prices”.

It is working to a deadline of 15 March 2022 for the probe.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EC expected to probe potential Arm in Nvidia deal

La CE podría investigar la adquisición de Arm por Nvidia

Nvidia laments lengthy scrutiny over Arm deal

Tags

Featured Content

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association