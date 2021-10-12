 EC expected to probe potential Arm in Nvidia deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC expected to probe potential Arm in Nvidia deal

12 OCT 2021

Nvidia was tipped to face a European roadblock to a proposed acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm, potentially adding further fuel to a fire of opposition from competition regulators and rival technology outfits.

European Commission (EC) information shows it set a provisional deadline of 27 October to officially respond to an application Nvidia submitted early last month. It confirmed reports the chip company had offered various commitments around preserving competition last week.

But Reuters today (12 October) reported the EC is unconvinced by the arrangements Nvidia offered and is likely to move to a full-scale investigation of the deal.

The news agency’s sources explained the EC had not asked rival chip companies or customers to respond to Nvidia’s pledges, which Reuters stated suggested the regulator was dissatisfied.

If the report proves accurate it would be another hurdle to Nvidia’s increasingly contentious move for Arm. The greatest opposition currently stems from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, though the proposed takeover also faces regulatory scrutiny in the US and China.

US authorities have reportedly faced pressure to block the deal from big names including Google and Microsoft, while rival chip companies Intel and Qualcomm expressed an interest in Arm if the Nvidia move falls short.

During its Q2 earnings call, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress admitted the regulatory process was taking longer than expected, but remained bullish the “benefits of the acquisition” would ultimately shine through.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Vestager calls for Facebook alternatives after outage

T-Mobile, O2 offer Czech concessions in EC probe

EC reignites common charger drive

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association