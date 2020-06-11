 Nokia prepares for CEO change with new finance chief - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia prepares for CEO change with new finance chief

11 JUN 2020

Nokia named a new CFO as it prepares for Pekka Lundmark, head of energy company Fortum, to take over from Rajeev Suri as president and CEO on 1 September.

Marco Wiren, president of Wartsila Energy (pictured), will replace current CFO Kristian Pullola and will be a member of the group leadership team, based at the company’s headquarters in Espoo, Finland. Wiren will start on the same day as Lundmark.

In a statement, Suri said: “I am pleased Marco will be joining us to take the reins of Nokia along with our future CEO…I initiated the succession planning with the board’s support and, as Nokia’s next CEO, Pekka led the effort to its completion with the selection of Marco”.

Lundmark said Wiren, who is also an EVP at Finnish engineering company Wartsila Group, has deep financial and leadership experience, a sharp focus on driving operational excellence and a demonstrated record of success.

Wiren held a number of CFO and other senior financial roles with companies including SSAB Group and Eltel Networks.

Period of change
The appointment comes during a period of significant disruption for the vendor.

At the end of May, Sari Baldauf took the reins as Nokia’s new chair, replacing Risto Siilasmaa who held the post for eight years. In April, the Finnish company missed out on two huge 5G tenders in China and faced speculation regarding a hostile takeover bid.

Suri had previously warned of challenges for the majority of 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Nokia flags Canadian 5G opportunity

Nokia flags operator 5G consulting opportunity

Vodafone Idea refarms spectrum with Nokia tech
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association