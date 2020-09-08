 Nokia investor sticks knife into former leadership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia investor sticks knife into former leadership

08 SEP 2020

The CEO of Nokia’s largest shareholder derided the vendor’s former management as having been a burden on the company, in an interview with Reuters published a day after rival Samsung Networks revealed it had scored a major deal with the Finnish company’s customer Verizon.

Antti Makinen, CEO of Finnish state-owned fund Solidium, said despite failing to meet the investor’s expectations in recent times, he had high hopes for the vendor’s prospects going forward.

One of the reasons cited for increased optimism was the change of CEO in August, with Rajeev Suri replaced by Pekka Lundmark. Makinen said he believed the new leadership alone would have “a good effect” on the business.

Suri was due to step down at the start of September, though this was later brought forward.

Makinen also referenced a change in chairman during 2020 with Sari Baldauf replacing Risto Siilasmaa, and the appointment of a new CFO.

The leadership overhaul came during turbulent period, with the company losing out on several major network contracts in China and warning the majority of its profit for 2020 would not be delivered until Q4.

It was also reportedly mulling asset sales to improve its balance sheet and announced job cuts at its Alcatel-Lucent subsidiary in June.

Makinen’s interview came a day after Samsung Networks boasted it had won a multi-year contract with US operator Verizon worth $6.6 billion.

Although the direct impact of this deal on Nokia is unclear, it does signal a major contract from one of its customers going to a direct rival. It also followed speculation earlier in the year questioning Nokia’s position with the US operator.

A Nokia stock market update filed on 4 September showed Solidium held a 5 per cent stake in the company, making it its largest individual stakeholder.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia scores patent win against Daimler in latest case

Google, Nokia back HMD Global in funding round

New Nokia chief tight-lipped on company strategy

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association