 Nokia to raise guidance after strong H1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia to raise guidance after strong H1

13 JUL 2021

Nokia indicated it expects to raise its financial outlook for 2021 due to continued strength in its business, as it begins to see progress with an ongoing turnaround strategy instigated by CEO and president Pekka Lundmark (pictured).

The vendor took the unusual step of releasing a statement revealing plans to increase its 2021 outlook, without providing any other information beyond explaining it would reveal full details in its second quarter results on 29 July.

Lundmark said the vendor was progressing well with a three-phased plan to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership laid out at its Capital Markets Day in March, and its H1 performance had shown evidence of this in “cost control” and strength in a number of markets.

“We continue to expect some headwinds in the second half as we previously highlighted but our performance in the first half provides a good foundation for the full year,” he said.

Nokia predicted full year net sales to reach €20.6 billion to €21.8 billion, to be cash flow positive, an underlying operating margin of 7 per cent to 10 per cent and a return on invested capital of 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

Lundmark shook things up almost immediately after taking over the job from Rajeev Suri in August 2020, seeking to turn around the company’s fortunes, instigating a restructure of its business units and setting aside more funds to fund 5G R&D.

He also said Nokia would invest “whatever it takes to win in 5G”, as it faced up to competition from Ericsson and Huawei.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Africell taps Nokia for Angola entry

Nokia ups next-gen SIM play with software launch

TPG lights SA 5G service on 700MHz band
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association