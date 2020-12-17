 Nokia grabs ex-Ericsson networks head to replace CTO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia grabs ex-Ericsson networks head to replace CTO

17 DEC 2020

Nokia appointed former Ericsson executive Nishant Batra as its new chief strategy and technology officer, as CEO Pekka Lundmark begins to rebuild his executive team ahead of a string of forthcoming departures.

Batra will join the company in mid-January, taking over CTO responsibilities from Marcus Weldon, one of a number of high-profile executives set to leave Nokia as Lundmark imposes a massive business restructure.

The incoming executive spent 12 years at Ericsson, where he held several roles before rising to become head of product area Networks in 2016. He left the Swedish network vendor in 2018 to join automotive company Veoneer as CTO, a job he still holds.

Alongside his current role, he has acted as an adviser for open RAN technology specialist Mavenir for the last two years. This experience is likely to prove vital given Lundmark’s identification of virtual and open networking technology as central to the turnaround plan for Nokia’s network division.

In a statement, Nokia noted Batra had “extensive experience with complex systems based on cutting-edge silicon technology and both embedded as well as cloud-based software”.

Lundmark added: “He is a proven leader bringing with him a wealth of experience from technology to telecoms, as well as deep knowledge of our core CSP customers, the enterprise sector, and the emerging trends in the global market.”

Batra, who will have Nokia Bell Labs included in his remit, will initially be based in Finland before moving to the US.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia takes a critical, open approach to turnaround

Ericsson ups UK presence, announces 5G hub

Ericsson launches legal action on Samsung

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association