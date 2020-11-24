 Nokia CTO Weldon heads for the door - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia CTO Weldon heads for the door

24 NOV 2020

Nokia lost another high-profile executive, with long-serving CTO and head of Bell Labs Marcus Weldon (pictured) set to depart at the end of Q1 2021.

In a statement, a Nokia representative explained Weldon will work to establish the company’s new strategy and technology organisation before his exit.

A month ago new CEO Pekka Lundmark announced a sweeping restructure of its business units after warning it faced a challenging 2021, highlighting a need to inject additional funds into 5G R&D.

Details of Weldon’s departure come a few weeks after Nokia revealed CMO Barry French planned to leave at the end of the year.

Weldon joined AT&T Bell Labs in 1995 and later moved to Lucent Technologies. He was named corporate CTO for Alcatel-Lucent in 2009 and remained in the post when the company was acquired by Nokia in 2016.

He tweeted: “After 25 years, 11 as CTO and almost eight as president of Bell Labs, I have decided it is time to seek pastures new and hand the reins over with a peaceful transfer of power.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

