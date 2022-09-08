Musk keen on iPhone connectivity deal

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed he discussed the potential of providing connectivity for a satellite-based emergency messaging service Apple plans to introduce on its latest iPhone models in November.

Musk stated talks had taken place in a tweet published the day after Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 range.

We’ve had some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity. iPhone team is obv super smart. For sure, closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software & hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022

Apple developed its own components and software to connect the iPhone 14 to Globalstar satellites.

The vendor’s products could be used in a satellite-based messaging service T-Mobile US plans to offer on SpaceX’s second generation of Starlink satellites as part of a partnership announced last month.

A beta trial of the service is scheduled to take place in H2 2023.