 MTN finds buyer for Afghanistan unit, H1 profit jumps - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN finds buyer for Afghanistan unit, H1 profit jumps

11 AUG 2022

MTN Group moved closer to achieving an ambition to exit markets in the Middle East after accepting an offer for its Afghanistan business, a revelation made during its H1 results statement where it recorded increases in revenue and profit.

The move to divest MTN Afghanistan is part of a group strategy to focus on its operations in Africa which has been underway since 2020. MTN did not divulge the buyer, simply noting it had accepted a binding offer: Reuters reported this to be around $35 million.

MTN noted since March 2020, when it started refocusing its business, ZAR15.8 billion ($976.5 million) had been raised from asset sales. This includes selling operating units and physical infrastructure.

In a move which could yield further fundraising, MTN is in talks with investors over its soon-to-be spun-off financial technology business, a process it expects to be completed by the end of the year.

Data boost
MTN noted it made significant network investments during H1. CEO Ralph Mupita said it had accelerated these during the period, including buying 4G and 5G-suitable spectrum in South Africa and Nigeria.

Operationally, the executive noted MTN had seen a “particularly strong” growth in data revenue during H1 highlighting increases in its units in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and South Africa.

He also pointed to a 31.5 per cent increase in transaction volume for its financial technology businesses, though added the “introduction of fintech taxes in some markets slowed revenue growth in Q2, but we remain encouraged by the ecosystem growth as users, agents and merchants continued to grow healthily during the period”.

For H1 the operator group’s revenue was ZAR97.5 billion, up from ZAR86.7 billion, with profit attributable to equity holders of ZAR8 billion compared with ZAR2.7 billion in H1 2021.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN enters Telkom takeover talks

MTN continues leadership shake up

MTN, IHS South Africa complete $412M tower sale

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association