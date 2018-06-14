English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

3GPP clears 5G for take off with standalone NR specs

14 JUN 2018

Industry group 3GPP finalised standalone 5G New Radio (NR) standards, a development tipped to spark the “final sprint to commercialisation” of the technology.

A cross-industry statement signed by leading operators, vendors and standards bodies hailed the new global specification, which they said  opened-up independent deployment options for the technology that would enable the development of new business models for both mobile operators and vertical industries.

The standalone 5G NR specification will operate alongside the non-standalone version of 3GPP’s Release 15 standard unveiled in December 2017.

Companies involved in the development include China Mobile, AT&T, BT, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Vodafone, Verizon, Orange, Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Qualcomm and SoftBank.

3GPP RAN chairman Balazs Bertenyi said: “The freeze of standalone 5G NR radio specifications represents a major milestone in the quest of the wireless industry towards realising the holistic 5G vision. 5G NR standalone systems not only dramatically increase the mobile broadband speeds and capacity, but also open the door for new industries beyond telecommunications that are looking to revolutionise their ecosystem through 5G.”

Almost as soon as the announcement was made Ericsson, China Mobile and Intel claimed the completion of the first 3GPP-compliant multi-vendor standalone 5G NR call at Ericsson’s lab in Beijing.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone UK CTO hits out at 5G hype

Blog: What does Vestberg mean for Verizon?

HK operators say 5G demands lower spectrum prices
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association