English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Mobile fuels Facebook ad revenue growth

04 MAY 2017

The growing contribution of mobile advertising revenue helped drive a healthy 77 per cent year-on-year rise in Facebook’s Q1 2017 profit.

Overall ad revenue during the quarter grew 51 per cent year-on-year to $7.9 billion, of which mobile accounted for about 85 per cent compared with 82 per cent a year earlier. Mobile ad revenue of $6.7 billion in the recent quarter was up 58 per cent year-on-year.

Facebook’s profit in Q1 hit $3.1 billion, while total revenue was $8 billion, up from $5.4 billion a year ago.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO (pictured), said the company “had a good start to 2017,” and will continue to “build tools to support a strong global community.”

COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company was focusing on helping businesses leverage the power of mobile, developing innovative ad products, and making ads more relevant and effective.

Over 70 million businesses use Facebook Pages on a monthly basis, and a growing number are becoming advertisers, she added.

Facebook recently announced over 5 million businesses are actively advertising on Facebook, including more than 1 million in emerging markets.

Sandberg also explained video is big when it comes to ads. A recent study commissioned by the company found 30 per cent of mobile shoppers said video is the best way to discover new products.

Slowing growth
CFO David Wehner explained growth in Facebook’s mobile ads business was driven by a “healthy supply and demand in apps.”

However, he said: “We continue to expect that our ad revenue growth rates will come down meaningfully over the course of 2017. We expect that ad loads will play a less significant factor in driving revenue growth after mid-2017.” Ad load refers to how many ads can be shown to users without upsetting them.

The social media giant revealed 1.94 billion people were using its service monthly as of 31 March, up 17 per cent from a year earlier, while subsidiary WhatsApp’s new Status feature garnered more than 175 million daily active users, after launching in mid-February.

This makes the feature, a clone of Snapchat Stories, bigger than Snapchat, much like Instagram Stories, which hit 200 million users in April.

Connectivity
Facebook revealed progress in developing technology to supply internet connections to areas with little coverage, announcing it recently simultaneously beamed 16GB of data in each direction between a ground location and a Cessna aircraft located 7 km away.

The technology will be used along with Aquila, a solar powered plane Facebook is developing, to plug coverage gaps globally.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

WhatsApp apologises for outage

App Annie says Snapchat-centric marketing essential

Rich features, bots come to Facebook Messenger games
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association