 M1, IBM, Samsung plan Singapore Industry 4.0 trial - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

M1, IBM, Samsung plan Singapore Industry 4.0 trial

06 MAY 2020

Singapore-based operator M1 partnered with IBM and Samsung to conduct a smart-manufacturing trial, aiming to develop 5G-enabled services which can be applied across various industries.

The companies stated the Industry 4.0 trial will begin this quarter at an IBM facility in Changi Business Park, with the objective of demonstrating the transformative impact of 5G for enterprises.

Their initiative is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA): Tan Kiat How, the regulator’s CEO, said it is committed to co-investing with the industry and welcomed all companies to “join us on our 5G journey”.

Funding will come from a SGD40 million ($28.2 million) allocation made in May 2019 to develop a 5G innovation ecosystem and fund trials.

M1 CTO Denis Seek said it aims to strengthen its engineering capabilities around standalone 5G technology. The companies will test and benchmark services enabled by the technology which are relevant to a broad range of industries.

IBM and Samsung said they will also evaluate if services could be used in their operations in other markets and sectors. IBM plans showcase the benefits of the new services at its Industry 4.0 Studio in Singapore.

IMDA will share the results with small- and medium-sized enterprises in the manufacturing sector and 5G ecosystem.

Yesterday (5 May) IBM unveiled a suite of edge computing products designed to support operators’ and enterprises’ transition to 5G.

The partnership comes a week after a joint venture between M1 and StarHub was awarded a nationwide SA 5G licence, alongside market leader Singtel, with deployments to commence in January 2021.

IMDA stated licensees were allocated 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum and will be required to cover at least half of Singapore by end-2022, with nationwide coverage by end-2025.

