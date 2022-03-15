 Intel serves up €30B chip investment in Europe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel serves up €30B chip investment in Europe

15 MAR 2022

Intel fleshed out plans to spend more than €33 billion on boosting chip manufacturing in Europe, the first phase of a wider investment plan to inject €80 billion into the sector over the next decade.

At a press event, Intel explained its investment aimed to help balance the global semiconductor supply chain with a major expansion of its manufacturing capacity, as well as laying the ground to bring various parts of the value chain closer together and increase resilience in Europe.

The company first revealed its massive European spending plans in September 2021.

In its latest announcement, it revealed how it would spend an initial €33 billion, ploughing €17 billion into two new semiconductor plants in Magdeburg, Germany.  The country’s infrastructure and ecosystem of suppliers and customers made it the ideal place to establish a new hub, Intel explained.

The two plants will create 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build and 3,000 permanent high-tech roles, along with tens of thousands of additional jobs across suppliers and partners.

Alongside this, Intel plans to invest €12 billion into an existing facility in the Republic of Ireland to double manufacturing space and improve processes, as well as expand its foundry services.

It will also spend a potential €4.5 billion in Italy, create a new R&D and design hub in France, and make further investments in Poland and Spain.

CEO Pat Gelsinger said its investments were major steps for the company and Europe, while he pointed to the EU Chips Act as further helping to boost the continent’s semiconductor sector.

“We are committed to playing an essential role in shaping Europe’s digital future for decades to come,” he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Cohere adds $46M, fresh players to funding pot

Intel CEO Gelsinger confident in long-term goals

Intel compra Tower para ampliar su capacidad de producción de chips
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association