 Europe to pump billions into chip sector - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Europe to pump billions into chip sector

08 FEB 2022

The European Commission (EC) outlined a major investment plan to boost the continent’s chip industry and reduce its reliance on supplies from US and Asia, in addition to ensuring added protection from future shortages.

In a statement, the EC explained its European Chips Act would bolster the region’s competitiveness by pooling the resources of European Union (EU) member states and other associated countries, while making €11 billion available to strengthen existing R&D, innovation and staff training around the sector.

The legislation will “mobilise more than €43 billion of public and private investments” for new development, in addition to setting measures to anticipate, prepare and respond to any supply chain disruptions, the EC explained.

Its longer-term goal is to enable the EU to double its current semiconductor market share to 20 per cent in 2030.

As part of the move, the EU also loosened funding access, easing rules allowing start-ups to develop factories and plants with state backing and through investors.

Game changer
The EC explained it is acting to boost its chip industry after the recent global shortage forced factory closures in a wide range of sectors from automotive to healthcare device manufacture.

It added production in some member states in the automotive sector decreased by a third in 2021 and highlighted the “extreme global dependency of the semiconductor value chain on a very limited number” of companies in a “complex geopolitical context”.

EC president Ursula von der Leyen said the European Chips Act “will be a game changer for the global competitiveness of Europe’s single market”.

Europe’s move mirrors a US pledge to allocate $52 billion to domestic semiconductor manufacturing, as it seeks to compete with China.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EU agrees to extend roaming rules to 2032

Los móviles de Samsung padecen la escasez de suministros y la desaceleración de la demanda

Samsung unveils foundry business roadmap
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association