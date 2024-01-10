Intel geared up to drive AI into the automotive sector with several big announcements at CES 2024, including a new system on chip (SoC) family designed to power generative features in next-generation vehicles.

The chip company stated the AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle (SDV) SoCs will enable in-vehicle generative AI capabilities covering driver and passenger monitoring, HD video conferencing and gaming.

Updates to vehicle features and applications can be delivered through software instead of adding physical parts.

Intel announced Geely Automobile Group’s electronic vehicle brand Zeekr will be the first OEM to adopt the new SoC.

The chipmaker also announced a deal to buy France-based Silicon Mobility, a fabless automotive silicon and software company which designs electronic vehicle (EV) energy management SoCs.

Intel noted Silicon Mobility’s SoCs uses accelerators purpose-built for energy delivery and “co-designed with highly advanced software algorithms for significant gains in vehicle energy efficiency”.

Jack Weast, VP and GM of Intel Automotive, stated it is taking a whole vehicle approach to solving the industry’s biggest challenges to enable the transition to EVs.

He noted the acquisition of Silicon Mobility “aligns with our sustainability goals while addressing a critical energy management need for the industry”.

Intel stated the deal would close once necessary approvals are secured: financial details were not disclosed.