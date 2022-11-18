 GSMA adds TikTok as latest member - Mobile World Live
Home

GSMA adds TikTok as latest member

18 NOV 2022

TikTok joined the GSMA as a member, pledging to work with industry players to support the development of mobile communication technology and telecoms initiatives.

ByteDance-owned TikTok stated it is keen to share knowledge and provide its own insights for the benefit of the telecoms industry.

It added the GSMA membership is “a key milestone as we grow as a trusted mobile industry leader”.

David Saidden, director of distribution partnerships at TikTok, said by being part of the GSMA community, it was looking to “amplify innovation in the 5G space, streamlining delivery through CDN and edge infrastructure, and pioneering new modes of connectivity in evolving markets”.

GSMA CMO Lara Dewar highlighted TikTok’s powerful influence and a “massive monthly user base of over 1 billion”.

“TikTok has captured the world’s attention over the past few years.”

US heat
TikTok’s Chinese ownership has drawn a lot of scrutiny from US regulators due to concerns about how it handles user data.

FCC commissioner Brendan Carr this month called for the US government to ban the platform rather than coming to an agreement which would allow it to continue operating in the country.

Carr previously requested Apple and Google remove TikTok from their respective app stores.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

