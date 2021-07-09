 Ericsson laments continued European 5G lag - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson laments continued European 5G lag

09 JUL 2021

Ericsson chiefs once again provided a grim assessment of the status of 5G rollouts in Europe, blaming a lack of access to mid-band spectrum for dragging the region behind advanced markets in Asia and the US.

Speaking during a virtual event, the vendor’s president and head of market area Europe and Latin America Arun Bansal (pictured) warned European nations risked repeating the errors made with slow rollout of 4G.

The delay in 4G, he claimed, negatively impacted the competitiveness of the continents’ app economy noting “very few unicorns or the big platform companies are coming out of Europe”.

“That’s the risk we see in 5G again.”

Citing familiar concerns around lack of site access to deploy infrastructure, limited access to spectrum and fragmentation in public sector investment, Ericsson head of Networks and Managed Services for the region Christian Leon added there was a “clear gap” between consumer experience in Europe and other leading markets.

Mid-band gap
Leon noted many of advanced use cases for 5G needed mid-band spectrum rather than relying on spectrum sharing with 4G in low-band frequencies, the latter of which comprised the majority of early deployments in the region.

Ericsson estimates by the end of April 2021 fewer than 10 per cent of the total population of the European Union and the UK had access to 5G running on mid-band frequencies. This compared with at least 95 per cent in South Korea, around 66 per cent in Australia and more than 50 per cent in China and the US.

A lack of access to this spectrum, Leon added, meant users in Europe were unable to “access quality new use cases” including AR and 360-degree VR applications.

Alongside limiting use cases, Bansal pointed to a range of other advantages of mid-band 5G including environmental benefits, societal improvements and industrial uses.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

GSMA warns spectrum shortage risks escalating 5G bill

Millicom set for $135M in network upgrades

Industry heavyweights back US 6G research project

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association