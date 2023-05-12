 Elon Musk to step down as Twitter chief - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter chief

12 MAY 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk (pictured) revealed he will relinquish the role in around six weeks time having lined up a suitable successor, a move which would draw a line under a controversial tenure since he led an acquisition of the social media site in 2022.

In a tweet, Musk stated he hired a new female CEO for Twitter and, once they start, he will take on the roles of executive chair and CTO, overseeing product, software and system operations.

Musk didn’t disclose the identity of the incoming CEO, but The New York Times reported he was in advanced talks about the role with Linda Yaccarino, chair of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal Media.

Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and was previously with Turner Broadcasting.

Musk has overseen massive layoffs at Twitter since acquiring the company for $44 billion, part of a turnaround plan for the company, which has struggled to turn a profit.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Musk confirms NBCUniversal exec as new Twitter CEO

Musk slates non-profit Twitter ethos pre-takeover

Twitter no longer an independent company

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association