 DT warns Huawei ban could cause 5G chaos - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT warns Huawei ban could cause 5G chaos

29 JAN 2019

Europe’s 5G rollout could be delayed by at least two years if governments in the continent implement a ban on Huawei, leading operator Deutsche Telekom found.

An internal assessment conducted by the Germany-based operator and viewed by sources at Bloomberg, showed a possible ban of the under-fire equipment vendor has made Europe’s telecoms industry nervous and could throw network expansion plans into chaos.

Huawei is currently a leading equipment supplier in the region, with the vendor set for lucrative contracts to help operators build and develop 5G infrastructure.

Sources said that 5G networks must be built on top of existing 4G infrastructure, some of which was supplied by Huawei.

A ban on the vendor could therefore mean operators would have to remove all their existing equipment, resulting in a huge delay and a cost in the billions of euros.

European governments are considering bans on Huawei, following action already taken by the US, Australia and New Zealand over national security concerns.

Notably, Australia and New Zealand have not implemented a retroactive ban on the vendor, only prohibiting the use of of 5G kit.

This week, the US stepped up action against the vendor, filing criminal charges alleging Huawei committed fraud, breached sanctions and stole intellectual property from T-Mobile US, which is owned by Deutsche Telekom.

Europe must act as one
News of Deutsche Telekom’s assessment comes as France’s European Affairs Minister, Nathalie Loiseau, said the region must act as one on Huawei, in relation to security concerns.

Speaking at a debate in Warsaw, Reuters reported Loiseau said each state cannot act alone and should take a collective stance toward the vendor.

Along with Germany, France and Norway have also said they are considering a ban on Huawei. In the UK, Vodafone Group said last week it was pausing installation of new Huawei core network equipment across its European operations. BT previously said it would remove kit made by the vendor in mobile operator EE’s core network within two years.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon 5G plan hits hurdle

Huawei 5G ban forces TPG to halt Australia rollout

US charges Huawei with fraud, trade secrets theft

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association