TPG Telecom signed a deal with direct-to-phone satellite operator Lynk Global, with the aim of eliminating mobile connectivity gaps in rural and remote Australia.

The non-exclusive agreement will see TPG Telecom use Lynk Global’s technology to connect standard handsets to its constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Initial text message trials will start in 2025.

TPG Telecom CTO Giovanni Chiarelli noted the tie-up will enable it to deliver mobile connectivity in the hardest-to-reach places in Australia, bring “much needed connectivity” to remote and rural locations and could play a critical role in delivering life-saving services.

Lynk Global VP of Asia Pacific James Alderdice said more than two-thirds of Australia’s landmass lacks mobile coverage, making “this vast terrain an ideal target to deliver mobile connectivity directly from Lynk’s LEO satellites”.

The company said it has service agreements with more than 40 mobile operators globally, including Telstra, Spark New Zealand, 2degrees, Rogers Communications and Turkcell.

Australia-based Optus is working with Starlink to deliver mobile connectivity using satellites, starting with SMS in 2024, before launching voice and data services in late 2025.