 Deutsche Telekom tops €100B revenue in 2020 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom tops €100B revenue in 2020

26 FEB 2021

Deutsche Telekom closed out 2020 with a stellar Q4 performance, reporting a surge in its top-line, while T-Mobile US’ tie-up with rival Sprint helped the group edge past €100 billion in revenue for the full year.

The company was particularly buoyant in an earnings statement, stating it had reached triple digits and broke “new financial ground”, recording €101 billion revenue in 2020 driven mainly by the mega merger with Sprint, which closed in April 2020.

“We made history in 2020. We added a substantial and important chapter to Deutsche Telekom’s story,” said CEO Tim Höttges.

For Q4, the company reported a 29.3 per cent revenue increase year on year, reaching €27.6 billion, while net profit also jumped substantially by 155.5 per cent, to €1.8 billion.

In home market Germany, it increased revenue by 0.6 per cent to €6.3 billion, which it achieved despite Covid-19 (coronavirus) headwinds, although the pandemic did have an impact on mobile service revenue, which dipped 1.6 per cent due to decreases in roaming and visitor numbers to the country.

In terms of data usage, it saw a 51 per cent increase, averaging 6GB per customer during the quarter. Mobile customers grew by 682,000, giving it 48.5 million in total.

Its rest of Europe division saw a 2.9 per cent reduction in Q4 revenue, reaching €2.9 billion, which it put down to Covid-19 restrictions. It did however point to positive net additions in mobile contracts, which increased by 219 million and broadband (88 million) as reasons to be positive.

Its overall revenue was however driven by its US unit, which it described as experiencing an “excellent first year”, following the Sprint deal.

Revenue there increased 71.6 per cent to $20.5 billion, on the back of 1.7 million net customer additions, giving it a total customer base in the country of 102 million. For the whole of 2020, T-Mobile US had already achieved synergies of $1.3 billion from the Sprint tie-up, Deutsche Telekom added.

The operator said it spent a total €17 billion, nearly 30 per cent more in terms of cash capex, on network investment on both sides of the Atlantic, throughout the year.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

DT takes first step towards SA 5G in Germany

Samsung makes Europe SA 5G play with DT

Samsung y DT presumen de 5G autónoma en Europa
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association