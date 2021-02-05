T-Mobile tips 5G to click with consumers in 2021 - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US gave a bullish outlook for 2021, with CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) tipping consumer interest in 5G to pick up and highlighting record subscriber growth during 2020.

On an earnings call, Sievert said it expected 2021 to be a “year that hopefully transitions us” away from unusual dynamics 2020 including muted switching activity, payment challenges for consumers and “recessionary circumstances”.

He said consumer interest in 5G would be fuelled by “fear of missing out” on performance gains and tipped mobile gaming an area “to keep an eye on”.

President of technology Neville Ray said network use by consumers with 5G devices was around 15 per cent higher than average.

The operator predicts 2021 post-paid net additions of between 4 million and 4.7 million, and capex around $11.7 billion to $12 billion.

CFO Peter Osvaldik said it expects to reap $2.7 billion to $3 billion in synergies from its merger with Sprint, up from $1.3 billion in 2020.

In Q4 2020, net income of $750 million was flat year-on-year, with revenue of $20.3 billion 71 per cent higher.

Service revenue was up 60 per cent at $14.2 billion and equipment revenue more than doubled to $6 billion, driven by higher device sales and associated average revenue per handset.

The operator detailed its 2020 subscriber gains and future network goals last month.