Deutsche Telekom taps Mavenir for SA 5G core

Mavenir revealed a key win for its open RAN systems, with Deutsche Telekom deploying the US vendor’s cloud-native 5G core in Germany to deliver data and messaging services, alongside network slicing capabilities.

In a statement, Mavenir explained it integrated its technology with Deutsche Telekom’s existing multi-vendor network and other system components.

Mavenir added it is supplying software applications which will run on Deutsche Telekom’s Kubernetes-based platform to deliver “an open architecture approach”.

Deutsche Telekom CTO Abdurazak Mudesir hailed the deployment of a cloud-native standalone (SA) 5G core as “a key milestone in the evolution” of its network architecture.

“This sets us on a path towards a fully automated network with the reliability, massive scale and flexibility required to deliver innovative…services to our consumer and enterprise customers”.

Mavenir explained the converged core is compatible with all access technologies, with Deutsche Telekom’s first network slicing use case focused on live video broadcasting.

Deutsche Telekom and media company RTL Deutschland separately announced they had conducted a live TV broadcast using 5G network slicing, transmitting an interview ahead of the Digital X tech trade fair in Cologne.

The operator conducted trials of SA 5G in Germany, Greece and Poland, while its US subsidiary launched a commercial network in 2020 using Cisco and Nokia equipment in the core.

Deutsche Telekom agreed a deal with Ericsson in 2020 to employ its 5G RAN and spectrum sharing systems in its home market, as it moved away from previous supplier Huawei.