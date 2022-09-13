 Deutsche Telekom taps Mavenir for SA 5G core - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom taps Mavenir for SA 5G core

13 SEP 2022

Mavenir revealed a key win for its open RAN systems, with Deutsche Telekom deploying the US vendor’s cloud-native 5G core in Germany to deliver data and messaging services, alongside network slicing capabilities.

In a statement, Mavenir explained it integrated its technology with Deutsche Telekom’s existing multi-vendor network and other system components.

Mavenir added it is supplying software applications which will run on Deutsche Telekom’s Kubernetes-based platform to deliver “an open architecture approach”.

Deutsche Telekom CTO Abdurazak Mudesir hailed the deployment of a cloud-native standalone (SA) 5G core as “a key milestone in the evolution” of its network architecture.

“This sets us on a path towards a fully automated network with the reliability, massive scale and flexibility required to deliver innovative…services to our consumer and enterprise customers”.

Mavenir explained the converged core is compatible with all access technologies, with Deutsche Telekom’s first network slicing use case focused on live video broadcasting.

Deutsche Telekom and media company RTL Deutschland separately announced they had conducted a live TV broadcast using 5G network slicing, transmitting an interview ahead of the Digital X tech trade fair in Cologne.

The operator conducted trials of SA 5G in Germany, Greece and Poland, while its US subsidiary launched a commercial network in 2020 using Cisco and Nokia equipment in the core.

Deutsche Telekom agreed a deal with Ericsson in 2020 to employ its 5G RAN and spectrum sharing systems in its home market, as it moved away from previous supplier Huawei.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom continues 2022 momentum

Deutsche Telekom se alía con un banco en el campo de la logística

Cellnex abandona la puja por las torres de móvil de Deutsche Telekom
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association