 Deutsche Telekom puts 5G deals on hold - Mobile World Live
Home

Deutsche Telekom puts 5G deals on hold

05 DEC 2019

Deutsche Telekom halted any further deals to buy 5G gear as it waits for the German government to decide if it will ban vendor Huawei from rollouts, Reuters reported.

The operator told the publication: “In light of the unclear political situation, we are not currently entering into any 5G contracts, with any vendor”, and had informed equipment suppliers of this.

Deutsche Telekom’s decision comes as senior members in the German government mounted fresh opposition against Huawei’s involvement in 5G deployments, calling for a ban on national security grounds.

Until now, the country appeared to be set to allow the company, which is already a key vendor in Germany, to sell 5G equipment to operators.

Chancellor Angela Merkel backed a proposed regulatory framework in October, which outlined Germany’s intentions not to impose blanket bans on any single provider.

However, the opposition has changed the situation, leaving Deutsche Telekom in a tight spot, added Reuters.

Deutsche Telekom launched 5G in a small number of German cities, with plans to extend to 20 cities in 2020.

The company added it hopes to get political clarity for Germany’s 5G buildout as soon as possible, “so that we do not fall behind”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Tags

