 Germany to maintain level field for 5G vendors - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Germany to maintain level field for 5G vendors

14 OCT 2019

Germany was tipped to be on the brink of allowing Huawei to supply equipment for 5G networks in the country, ignoring calls from the US to ban the under-fire Chinese vendor, Reuters reported

A senior government source told the publication the country is set to publish a “security catalogue” this week, which had been finalised by the national network regulator and cybersecurity watchdog.

The rulebook will outline Germany’s intentions to maintain a level playing field for vendors in building 5G networks, imposing no bans and thus allowing Huawei to work with operators in the country.

“Germany’s approach did not, and does not, foresee any clause that would exclude any one company,” said the government official.

The nation’s decision does not come as a huge surprise. Despite pressure from Washington to ban the Chinese company, both Germany and the UK have indicated Huawei would play some part in the rollout of 5G.

Last week, the European Commission also declined to single Huawei out following a risk assessment of 5G networks, although it did warn against state-backed threats to the technology, along with a heightened risk associated with infrastructure deals involving single suppliers.

Europe’s approach contrasts greatly from the US, which imposed export sanctions on Huawei in May, resulting in severe ramifications on its network and smartphone business.

Added security
Reuters said Germany’s network operators have opposed calls to ban the company, which the US alleges uses backdoors in its equipment for spying.

Huawei is considered to be a leading vendor in 5G equipment and there were fears among domestic operators, which all work with the company, that a ban could delay the rollout of the technology by years and add billions to deployment costs.

The security rulebook will, however, require Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany and Telefonica Deutschland to identify and apply enhanced security standards to critical network elements, Handelsblatt reported.

It will also require vendors to agree to pay damages to customers if proof is found that equipment has been used for spying.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

MBBF19 gears up for 5G showcase

US mulls funding for Huawei rivals

Global ICT Energy Efficiency Summit tackles 5G energy and beyond
Huawei Energy Event - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association