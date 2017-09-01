English
Home

Deutsche Telekom, Huawei claim “5G” first

01 SEP 2017

Deutsche Telekom and Huawei launched a pre-standard 5G network in central Berlin, a move the companies described as creating Europe’s first 5G connection.

In a joint statement, the companies said the connection used the latest 3GPP specifications to deliver a 2Gb/s connection over a 3.7GHz spectrum link. It will enable wide area applications and improve indoor coverage.

The network uses a pre-5G technology based on standards being developed for non-standalone New Radio. The network uses LTE as a base while 5G NR technology provides improved data rates and reduces latency.

Deutsche Telkom CTO Bruno Jacobfeuerborn (pictured) said: “With this real-world achievement, Deutsche Telekom is making its first important step towards a 5G network launch. When the standard is defined, we will trial it in 2018 to prepare the ground for a wider deployment of commercial sites and the offering of devices for the mass market as they become available.”

The deployment is one of a number of networks being rolled-out around the world based on pre-standardised 5G technology.

Results from many of these trials or limited area networks are helping operators develop their 5G strategies and technology ahead of anticipated commercial launch in 2020.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

