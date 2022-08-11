 Deutsche Telekom continues 2022 momentum - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom continues 2022 momentum

11 AUG 2022

Deutsche Telekom raised its guidance for a second time this year as it was buoyed by continued gains in the US, and momentum in Europe and home market Germany.

In a Q2 earnings statement, CEO Timotheus Hoettges cited continued growth in the face of a tricky economic setting which left Deutsche Telekom on track to meet ambitious targets as its investments continue to pay off.

Net profit declined 22 per cent year-on-year to €1.5 billion due to higher integration costs for T-Mobile US’ merger with Sprint. Revenue was up 5.9 per cent to €28.2 billion, fuelled in part by higher service sales.

In Germany, revenue rose 2.7 per cent to €6.1 billion, driven by rises in monthly contract customers and service revenue, offset slightly by weaker traction for its broadband services.

In the rest of Europe, Deutsche Telekom reported growth continued “unbated”, although revenue declined 2.7 per cent to €2.7 billion.

T-Mobile US recorded 1.7 million post-paid net additions, with its total customer base increasing 5.2 per cent to 110 million. Revenue decreased 1.1 per cent to 19.8 billion.

In terms of full-year outlook, Deutsche Telekom expects the US to now make a contribution €100 million higher than previously anticipated, while core earnings are expected at around €37 billion, up from €36.6 billion.

During the quarter, Deutsche Telekom also announced a deal to sell a majority stake in a business housing tower assets in Germany and Austria in a bid to cut its debt pile.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Mobile, enterprise fuel KT, SKT growth

Rakuten hypes Symphony, mobile losses mount

Funding woes overshadow Starry gains

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association