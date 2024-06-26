Verizon Business teamed with a US-based EV tractor company to support sustainable farming practices by using its wireless network to enable autonomous operations for farmers.

Monarch Tractor claims its driver-optional MK-V is the world’s first fully electric and autonomous tractor. It uses machine learning and data analysis to improve agricultural operations by increasing labour productivity and safety measures in fields.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live Monarch is currently using the operator’s 4G network to provide connectivity to the tractors, with plans to employ 5G as well. The two companies are looking at additional coverage options for future deployments.

Monarch Tractor customers can use its AI app on their devices to perform automated operations planning, remote fleet management, tractor performance reports and maintenance diagnostics.

Verizon’s network also enables live video feeds and near real-time alerts “from virtually anywhere, at any time”.

Aparna Khurjekar, chief revenue officer for Verizon Business, stated the combination of the two companies is “bringing greater data-driven decision-making to the agricultural sector”.