Home

Deadline looms for Google appeal of EU fine

09 OCT 2018

Google was tipped to be readying an appeal of a €4.3 billion fine levied by the European Commission (EC) in July for abusing the dominant position of its Android platform, ahead of a deadline this week.

The EC found Google took advantage of Android’s strength to force manufacturers to preload apps including its prominent internet search app, which it uses to generate revenue. Google promised to appeal the ruling. Financial Times (FT) noted the company has until 10 October to do so.

Google is also facing another deadline: the EC gave it until 28 October to remedy its behaviours or face additional fines.

In a blog post following the ruling in July, Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned the decision could mean the company may start charging for the use of its Andriod platform.

But experts told FT there are other ways Google can skirt the ruling to keep its profitable apps on devices. For instance, it could offer users a choice of internet search options during device setup, knowing many would likely choose Google.

The newspaper also noted Google could stall, asking the appeals court to approve “interim measures” which would require the company to implement changes only after the case is settled, a process which could take years.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

