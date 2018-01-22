English
HomeAsiaNews

China breaks 1B 4G subscriber mark

22 JAN 2018

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom surpassed the 1 billion 4G subscriber milestone in December 2017, after picking up nearly 25 million LTE subs in the month.

After a slowdown in net 4G additions in the back half of 2017 (14.9 million in November versus 17.2 million in October and 23.2 million in August), it looked like the operators would fall short of the 1 billion figure by year-end. But China Mobile, the largest mobile operator in the world, added 15.6 million 4G subs, taking its total to 649.5 million and giving it LTE penetration of 73.2 per cent (it had added 5.2 million 4G subscribers in November).

China Telecom and China Unicom each signed up about 4.5 million LTE subs in December, ending the year with 182 million and 174.9 million respectively. Both operators’ 4G growth was similar to the previous month.

Figures from the operators’ websites showed they ended December with a combined 1.006 billion 4G connections.

GSMA Intelligence data shows China accounted for 40.2 per cent of a total of 2.5 billion global 4G connections at end-2017.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

