English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

AT&T plans shake-up to accommodate Time Warner

14 JUL 2017

AT&T chief Randall Stephenson is set to move to a new role of executive chairman above two divisional CEOs, if its deal to acquire Time Warner is approved, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news website, the company will be split into two distinct units – one focusing on its media business, including Time Warner, and the other primarily on telecommunications, although this division will also include its current content delivery platform DirecTV.

AT&T CSO and group president John Donovan will head the telecommunications unit, while AT&T entertainment group CEO John Stankey, who’s role currently includes leading its DirecTV service, will be charged with running the media business.

Changes look set to be made following the completion of AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which is currently undergoing a lengthy global approval process.

Opposition
Since the announcement of the merger AT&T executives have been bullish on the opportunity offered by the acquisition and gone on record numerous times stating they are confident the deal will be given the green light.

However, opposition remains.

As rumours broke of AT&T’s planned organisational changes, a number of consumer and free media organisations revealed they had written to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to urge the Department of Justice to reject the deal.

The letter, signed by groups including the Consumer Federation of America, Media Alliance and Consumers Union, said the merger would give AT&T the ability to “dominate markets, hold back competition, and harm consumers by inflating prices and impeding innovative new video services.”

“Because this merger poses such grave dangers to consumers and creators in mature and emerging markets, we urge the department to investigate the merger thoroughly, and take whatever action is warranted, based on the evidence uncovered in your investigation, to prevent harm to competition and consumers,” it added.

“If you conclude, as appears to us from the available information, that conditions and piecemeal divestitures will not be sufficient, then we hope you will challenge the merger in its entirety.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US steps up NB-IoT plans

Pro-net neutrality activists find unlikely ally in AT&T

AT&T hails IoT as the “fourth wave of opportunity”

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association