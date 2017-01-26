English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

AT&T chief bullish on US opportunity under Trump

26 JAN 2017
at&t

AT&T boss Randall Stephenson expressed optimism about increased investment opportunities in the US under the new Trump administration, as the operator revealed its content and media ambitions gained momentum during Q4.

Speaking on an investor call announcing the Q4 earnings, Stephenson said he was “impressed” by the new president when the two met a fortnight ago, honing in specifically on Trump’s plans to reduce corporate tax in the US.

Stephenson said such a move would have a “stimulative effect”, and AT&T would be open to stepping up its investment levels “if we had a more favourable tax environment”.

Investment in the country could also be helped by the appointment of Ajit Pai as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), added Stephenson.

Pai is expected to take a softer stance on mergers in the US, and he is also a known opponent of net neutrality rules implemented in 2015 under the former administration.

Stephenson said the company “obviously” agrees with Pai the Open Internet Order “took things too far”.

The chairman and CEO said: “There is no way anybody can argue that [current net neutrality rules] are not suppressive to investment.”

Addressing AT&T’s proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner, Stephenson said the company was “confident” in getting the deal approved. His bullishness comes despite comments made by Trump after his election opposing the acquisition.

Fast start
AT&T is hoping to add Time Warner to its growing media portfolio, which now includes DirecTV, a pay-TV offering it bought in mid-2015.

Stephenson hailed “the really fast start” of DirecTV Now, a new streaming service launched in late November which garnered 200,000 subscribers so far. The strong growth comes despite news of teething problems with the service.

In terms of overall subscribers, the company said it clocked up 2.8 million wireless net additions during Q4, including 1.5 million in the US and 1.3 million in Mexico. The number of subscribers with an AT&T branded smartphone increased by 1.1 million during the quarter.

Breaking down the financials, revenue of $41.8 billion during Q4 2016 was slightly down on sales of $42.1 billion in Q4 2015.

Net income attributed to the company fell from $4 billion in Q4 2015 to $2.4 billion in the recent period. AT&T warned last week it would be hit by a pre-tax loss of approximately $1 billion due to annual remeasurement of pension plans.

Revenue at AT&T’s wireless unit fell a marginal 0.7 per cent year-on-year to $18.8 billion, due to a decline in wireless equipment and service revenue.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

LG mobile loss soars on G5 weakness, marketing fees

Verizon revenue hit by price plan changes during Q4

Trump appoints net neutrality opponent as FCC leader

Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association